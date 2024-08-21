Contract awarded for expansion of South Bay International Wastewater Treatment Plant

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A contract has been awarded for the expansion of the South Bay International Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The first phase, awarded by the United States Section of the International Boundary and Water Commission, is $42.4 million.

The contract was awarded to PLC Construction, according to the commission.

“The project includes essential rehabilitation of existing infrastructure and capacity expansion to double current treatment capacity of 25 million gallons per day (MGD) to reach 50 MGD average flow, with a peak hydraulic flow capacity of 75 MGD,” the commission added.

The plant’s expansion, in combination with improvements in Mexico, is intended to eliminate up to 90 percent of untreated wastewater from reaching the coast.

“Addressing the water quality of the estuary, beach closures, and public health concerns of South Bay residents is a priority for the IBWC,” said Dr. Maria-Elena Giner, P.E., USIBWC Commissioner.

