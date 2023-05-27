Community plans Quinceañera for teen with brain cancer

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) — A South Bay teenager diagnosed with brain cancer had the party of her dreams Friday night, thanks to the help of her community.

"She has two wishes. One of them is to have a Quinceañera, and one is to meet Lauren Daigle," says her mom Karina Kamiura.

Melody Rendon is just 14-years-old. Her party was planned just three months after her mom reached out to Katia Callahan, the creator of a Facebook page called Eastlake Food to Go.

Melody was diagnosed with brain cancer in March after experiencing light headaches and has been fighting ever since. Her mom says Melody told her not to worry shortly after her diagnosis.

"'Mom, don’t worry about it; I’m going to be fine. You go get my bible and have everyone you know [to] pray,'" says Kamiura about her daughter.

Callahan decided to see what she could do. She posted the Facebook page, and the South Bay community responded. In a matter of days, the donations were pouring in, the community covering the costs and needs of the entire party.

Before the night was over, Make a Wish San Diego had one more surprise for Melody. They planned a trip for her to see her favorite singer, Lauren Daigle, and attend her concert in July in Philadelphia.

