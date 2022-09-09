City of Chula Vista mourns loss of Deputy Attorney Simon Silva

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The City of Chula Vista is mourning the loss of Deputy City Attorney Simon Silva who passed away on Saturday, Sept. 3

According to city officials, Silva, who was 56, was in remission for over two years before his passing and he was surrounded by his wife, two daughters, and his brother.

" His quiet leadership, ethics, unparalleled knowledge of personnel and housing laws as well as his prior experience as a Sheriff’s deputy and as a Marine made him a force to be reckoned with," the City of Chula Vista said in a released statement Friday afternoon.

"He will be greatly missed."

“Simon Silva was a profoundly good person who lawyered the way he lived, with intelligence, humility, and the highest degree of integrity,” said City Attorney Glen Googins.

“He clearly loved what he did, and he was beloved in return, both by his colleagues within the City Attorney’s office and throughout the ranks of his City 'family.' The great loves of his life, though, were his wife, Claudia, and their two daughters, Gabriela and Isabel. I feel incredibly blessed to have had him as a close colleague and friend these past 12 years. We are all heartbroken by his sudden passing.”