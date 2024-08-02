City of Chula Vista hoping to lower fire risks for residents

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Soaring temperatures, dry brush, and low humidity levels are expected this weekend. It's putting San Diego County on alert for dangerous fire weather.

In a social media post, CAL FIRE said fire activity in 2024 across the state is already nearly 3,000 times higher than last year. As of July 30, more than 750,000 acres have burned across the state, which is more than 29 times the acreage seen in previous years.

At a Chamber of Commerce meeting Friday morning, the Chula Vista Fire Department (CVFD) spoke to residents about their efforts to mitigate wildfires in the city.

The department also wanted to connect with homeowners and business owners, especially those near the canyons, in reducing fire hazards.

Marlon King, an emergency services coordinator with CVFD, said fire crews have been diligently clearing brush areas across the city.

The department has started a crew called "Fuel Teams," one of the few in the state, which remove excess brush near homes to protect them from fires.

CAL FIRE said 95% of wildfires are caused by human activity.

That is why CVFD is asking homeowners near canyons to clear out fuel and brushes next to their properties, and create "defensible spaces" to help firefighters manager wildfires.

Mayor John McCann of Chula Vista said the fire department recently became certified with the state, and they're hoping it will help decrease the rate of fire insurance for residents and businesses.

McCann said this is relevant because of what's been happening with wildfires in California.

"Many people are losing fire insurance," McCann said. "We want to make sure our residents maintain their fire insurance in Chula Vista. By being certified with the state, we believe that will give us more leverage to make sure we can have affordable fire insurance in the city of Chula Vista."