Chula Vista Police: Man arrested on suspicion of beating grandmother to death with baseball bat

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – A young man was arrested early Tuesday morning on suspicion of beating his grandmother to death with a baseball bat, Chula Vista Police said.

At around 1 a.m., police were called to a home on Melrose Avenue by a woman who said she was being attacked by her grandson with a baseball bat.

When officers arrived at the scene, 18-year-old Adrian Gutierrez, was seen standing in the living room. He then ran from police and barricaded himself in a bedroom.

The victim, identified as 62-year-old Diana Diaz, was located in another bedroom in the house. According to police, Diaz “was unresponsive with serious signs of trauma on her body.”

Diaz was taken to the hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Police added, “An additional uninjured resident was also located in the house by officers and escorted to safety.”

Gutierrez, armed with a knife, refused to come out of the room, prompting a standoff.

After negotiations, Gutierrez eventually surrendered to police without incident. He was arrested and booked into San Diego County Jail on suspicion of murder.

Police noted that Gutierrez “has suffered from past mental health issues. During witness questioning, investigators also learned Diaz reported being attacked by her grandson with a baseball bat prior to passing away.”

Police did not release any further details on the incident and investigation.