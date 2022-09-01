Chula Vista police looking for 51-year-old man missing since Sunday

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The Chula Vista Police Department says it is looking for a 51-year-old who has been missing since Sunday after he walked away from The Arc of San Diego, an independent living facility.

The facility where Loren Hobrock lives is located on the 300 block of Corte Maria Avenue, and an employee there last saw him near the intersection of Fourth Avenue and C Street.

Hobrock is a white man who is about 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs around 180 pounds and has white hair and green eyes. When he went missing, he was wearing a striped T-shirt with suspenders, black shorts, black prescription glasses, a Lakers hat and gray and white sneakers with neon orange laces.

Officers from CVPD and National City responded to The Arc Sunday and searched the area extensively. Even with help from the family using various ways to track Hobrock, officers were not able to find him, the press release says.

Police say Hobrock is considered at risk for a combination of reasons, but especially because of his rare eating disorder. Prader Willi Syndrome causes people "to eat uncontrollably and with little regard for [their] health," the release says.

Hobrock's family told CVPD he has been found eating out of dumpsters and trash cans before. He has also used public transportation in the past, including train service to Los Angeles, according to police.

"He might try obtaining food from restaurants or their attached dumpster areas," the release says.

If you have any information for police that may help them in their search for Hobrock, reach out to CVPD at 619-691-5151 or 911, if appropriate.