Chula Vista Police Chief Roxana Kennedy files tort claims against city over hostile work environment

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - Chula Vista Police Chief Roxana Kennedy has filed two tort claims against the city, alleging a hostile work environment, privacy violations, and defamation.

Kennedy claims city leaders tried to push her into early retirement and shared confidential information without her knowledge.

In the claims that were filed, Kennedy alleges city leaders created a hostile and retaliatory work environment — all while she continues to be on medical leave.

Friends and supporters of Kennedy said they are standing by her.

"I just think that, that just in the order they did things, kind of was really weird. I think that caused a lot of, a lot of these actions that are action reaction, right, and it's, uh, could have been stopped," Natt Stevens said.

"I think it's great that she's pursuing the proper legal process for her to pursue this. I hope that justice is done for her," Norma Toothman said.

The controversy stems from a police union holiday party where an officer was dancing without a shirt, and Kennedy put a dollar bill into his pocket. Kennedy said she never touched the officer and that the moment was harmless.

"They took something that was so innocent and nonconsequential, and they amplified it into something. That didn't merit being pushed out or forced out into retirement, and I believe that that's their agenda, that's their goal," Toothman said.

The city shared a statement regarding the claims.

"The City denies the allegations and will address the complaints in the appropriate venue," the city said.

The city now has 45 days to respond to the claims before Kennedy can officially file a lawsuit.

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