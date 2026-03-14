Chula Vista National Little League faces possible shutdown without more community support

CHULA VISTA (KGTV) -- The Chula Vista National Little League has been a part of the community for generations, but organizers say rising costs and a lack of sponsorships have put the program in a tough spot.

Without more community support, they warn this could be the league's final season.

For many families, Little League is more than just baseball.

Erika Martinez, a parent whose son Sebastian has been playing in the league for 5 years, said the program brings children together from all walks of life.

"It's a sport that's kept our children from multiple walks of life to come together and better themselves, and better our families as we get involved and grow to love each other," Martinez said.

With the program now facing financial troubles, Martinez said the possibility of losing it is difficult to accept.

"He's been here since t-ball, so it's very heartbreaking to see that this could possibly be something that occurs," Martinez said.

Jeremy Rodriguez, president of the Chula Vista National Little League, said the fees charged to players are not enough to keep the league afloat.

"What we charge the average player that is not enough for us as a league to be able to provide and give everything that it comes with," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said costs have continued to climb. The league needs funding for field maintenance, equipment, uniforms, and other expenses required to keep the program running. Without additional help, the league could be forced to shut down or merge with another team.

"We do need help, we need help from donations from donors, whatever could help to be able to give these kids something better," Rodriguez said.

This weekend is opening day, and organizers say this season could be their most important yet. They are hoping the community will come together to support the future of the program.

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