Chula Vista names acting police chief as Roxana Kennedy remains on extended medical leave

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) -- The City of Chula Vista has named Assistant Chief Dan Peak as acting police chief while Chief Roxana Kennedy remains on extended medical leave, a move that comes as controversy surrounding Kennedy continues to unfold.

The city said the appointment follows its approval of Kennedy's request for extended leave. Kennedy has been on leave since January. It remains unclear when or if she will return to the job.

Peak has been with the department since 1999. The city, in a statement, said, "Acting Chief Peak brings strong leadership and sound judgment to this role, helping ensure continued smooth operations as he and the entire department uphold the high standards of service that our community expects and deserves."

Kennedy's supporters say they remain concerned she is being pushed out of her position. I spoke with supporters of the chief who expressed those concerns.

"I just hope they're not trying to push her out, and I think that's the problem, the crooks of the problem, there's no reason why they would want to get rid of her," said Bill Turpin, a supporter of Kennedy.

Turpin also spoke to Kennedy's tenure with the department.

"She's been there for 33 years, she's done an unbelievable job, and yet she has to go through this at the twilight of her career, she's getting close to retirement."

The appointment comes a week after supporters of Kennedy held a rally outside Chula Vista City Hall. The controversy stems from a police union holiday party in December, during which a complaint was filed alleging Kennedy placed money into an off-duty officer's pockets during a dancing contest. Kennedy claims she did not touch the officer inappropriately.

Nat Stevens, an organizer of the Chief Kennedy rallies, said: "I've always thought he was going to replace Chief eventually when she was ready to leave, that's the way I understood it."

Kennedy's attorney commented on the appointment, saying, "Chief Kennedy established a chain of command that includes Dan Peak to carry out her duties during her absence."

City officials say the city manager has never been pressured by elected officials to replace the chief, calling those accusations a "false narrative" meant to attract media attention.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.