Chula Vista middle school student arrested for possession of weapon

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — A student in Chula Vista was arrested after authorities found them in possession of a firearm, according to Chula Vista Police.

The incident began on Monday, December 2, when police received a call from Castle Park Middle School regarding a student believed to be in possession of a firearm.

According to the department, a Chula Vista Police School Resource Officer responded immediately.

“The officer was directed to the school’s administrative offices where the suspected student was attending an appointment.”

The department said the student was cooperative with the officer, who checked for weapons and found the student to be in possession of a firearm before being placed under arrest.

“Based on the preliminary investigation, a tip about the suspected student possibly having a firearm was reported to school staff by other students. There is no indication at this time that the suspected student made threats or pointed the firearm at anyone.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.