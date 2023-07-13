Chula Vista launches system to report non-emergency crimes online

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Reporting a crime in Chula Vista won't always mean calling 9-1-1 anymore.

The department announced a new way to report non-emergency crimes last week, but it has been in place for almost a month.

Chula Vista police officers handle hundreds of calls on a daily basis, with calls ranging from emergency to non-emergency. The less urgent, the more people usually have to wait to speak with an officer.

In June, the department launched its online reporting system for calls that aren’t urgent and fit certain categories, for example, things like property theft, identity theft, and auto theft among others.

Years ago you would have to make a phone call or go to the police station to report a non-emergency crime but now, it’s as simple as opening your laptop or phone, logging onto Chula Vista PD’s website, and making a report.

People will get a tracking number and an email if more information is needed. Approving the report can take approximately five days and then people will get another email with a case number. The department says they hope this system not only helps them respond more efficiently but also boosts morale within the department, giving officers another tool to help them do their jobs.

In just about a month at least 230 reports have been made online, and the impact is already being noticed, with some response times declining.

The reports are processed by a real officer, not an automated system, and again online reporting does not replace calls for emergencies.

