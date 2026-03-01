Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Chula Vista firefighters work to knockdown second-alarm apartment fire

Posted

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Firefighters are working to knockdown a fire burning in between the floors of an apartment complex, prompting a second-alarm response, according to the Chula Vista Fire Department.

Around 5:38 p.m., multiple units responded to reports of a fire at an apartment complex located on the 1100 block of Encanto Loop in Chula Vista.

CVFD shared with ABC 10News a firefighter was being medically evaluated at the scene. Their health condition is currently unknown.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 10News as our team of journalists works to gather the latest information.

