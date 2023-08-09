Chula Vista feeling effect of San Diego homeless camping ban

CHULA VISTA (KGTV) — One Chula Vista organization said they have seen an uptick of people needing help in the South Bay since San Diego’s homeless encampment ban took effect.

“It keeps me up at night,” said Sebastian Martinez, the executive director of Community Through Hope. “I’m very concerned about what service providers will be able to do to keep up with demand.”

Chula Vista is the county’s second largest city. Martinez said even before the new rules took effect in San Diego, they were already busy. On a typical day, the organization sees between 40 to 60 people. In the weeks ahead of the ban’s enforcement, that number went up between 100 to 150 people.

A spokesperson from the City of Chula Vista wrote in an email to ABC 10News:

The City recognizes the homelessness crisis is not unique to Chula Vista or San Diego but rather something that is affecting communities across the nation. Anytime a jurisdiction adopts and enforces a new policy, there is inevitably going to be ripple effects in neighboring cities.

City staff has been and will continue to communicate with agency partners to find ways to address the crisis together. City staff is also currently reviewing City policies and ordinances for possible recommended changes that be brought to City Council in the future.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria has said other cities need to also play a role in fixing the homeless problem.

“The City of San Diego stands alone when it comes to taking on these issues seriously, and we need other cities to step up and help and house their own individuals from becoming unsheltered,” the mayor said in June.