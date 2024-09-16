Watch Now
Chula Vista elementary school parents raise concerns about coloring exercise containing Nazi imagery

Anonymous tipster
ABC 10News received a photo of the exercise, in which students are supposed to identify different colors and objects, from a J. Calvin Lauderbach Elementary School parent.
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Some parents at a Chula Vista elementary school are raising concerns after they noticed a coloring exercise containing antisemitic images.

We blurred the image, but the page shows a military helmet with a Nazi symbol on it.

Our newsroom received the following response from the Chula Vista Elementary School District:

"Yes, it was brought to the district’s attention that during a coloring exercise designed to help students identify different objects and colors, one of the images referred to a group associated with deeply harmful ideologies. The district does not condone this type of content, which was a terrible error.

"We have taken immediate steps to ensure that this does not occur again. In addition, the principal sent a letter to all families on Friday night that apologized for exposing students to content that contradicts the district’s values and beliefs."

This is a developing story. ABC 10News' team of journalists is working to gather more details about this incident.

