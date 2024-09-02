Chula Vista business starts to remove outdoor dining parklet before removal deadline

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Plank by plank, the outdoor dining parklet in front of 3 Punk Ales in Chula Vista is becoming a thing of the past.

“Today is the end of an era. We got our family out here taking it down,” said Steven Garcia, the co-owner and founder of 3 Punk Ales. “I’m pretty bummed that it actually came to this.”

Garcia had hoped the parklets could stick around for a while longer.

“I was truly hoping for a last-minute Hail Mary where things would all be on the same page where we can maintain these parklets, but it looks like, unfortunately, it’s all over,” Garcia said.

In May, 10News reported on businesses opposing the City's decision to pull out the parklets. 10News spoke about this issue with Dr. Gonzalo Quintero, co-owner of the Vogue Tavern, another small business in Chula, and the City's Mayor, John McCann.

“When you look at these parklets, they were always considered temporary. They were taking up multiple parking spots. So just because they're helping a restaurant, they may not necessarily be helping the store next because they've lost their parking spaces,” McCann had told 10News in May.

"Parking is at a premium here on Third Avenue. But if you look, it's two parking spaces,” Garcia said.

In May, the City of Chula Vista sent 10News the following statement regarding the parklets, which said in part: "The parklets are negatively impacting more businesses than they are helping because not all can benefit from the temporary permits. With the parklets on public land, the City must prioritize equitable access."

On Monday, the City said it had provided notice that the parklets needed to be removed from the public right of way by 5 p.m. on Sept. 3.

“I mean, I do think that it does take away from, you know, the parking spots situation. But I don’t know if that many spots is going to make such a big difference,” Sarah Iapala, the owner of Hidden Beauty Salon & Dame Mas Caffeine, said.

Iapala said the parklets were nice and was sad to see them go.

“I know that a lot of the neighbors there is free parking. Our clients, customers are not aware,” Iapala said. “But there is other parking options here.”

Some have mixed feelings about parklets leaving.

“One is we are going to have more space to park,” Esperanza Perez, a Chula Vista resident, said.

“One thing’s good, but it’s bad for some of the owners, customers. I know they’re going to miss it.”

As upsetting as this is for Garcia, it’s a sign of the times.

“If this is what we have to do in order to remain compliant here in the City of Chula Vista, we’ll play by the rules. But then we have to see what else we have to do in the future,” Garcia said.

