Chula Vista boy known for helping others with Type 1 diabetes awarded surprise Disneyland trip

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – A little white box on 9-year-old Enrrique Garcia’s arm is a part of the moment that changed in his and his family’s lives two years ago.

“It felt like my world was falling apart,” said Enrrique, who lives with Type 1 diabetes

“I was crying … anger. I think a lot of Type 1 diabetic parents can relate to that just because you start blaming it on yourself,” said Enrrique’s mother Suki Garcia.

After being diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when he was seven, Enrrique and his mother turned an obstacle into an opportunity.

“My mom gave me this idea to raise awareness for Type 1 diabetes and also cook. So, we also made these Mexican recipes, and all of my 'dia-buddies' loved it,” Enrrique said.

“Show other kids what to do at Disneyland, how to treat a low blood sugar, what to eat, how to treat and just start raising awareness,” Suki said.

That awareness started catching on as well as his new online name.

“Type 1 diabetes is my superpower, and it just feels really cool. I’m diabetic and then it feels like I’m a super kid and then my mom just combined that name -- and then, the ‘Diabetic Superkid,’” Enrrique said.

“To see your son thriving, especially after a diagnosis like this, I can’t be anything but proud,” Suki said.

After all of his work in the kitchen and helping his nearly 400,000 “dia-buddy” followers on his "diabeticsuperkid" Instagram account, there was a surprise “movie night,” for the Garcia family.

As they nestled into their couch, a special program just for Enrrique came on their TV at home to be a part of at a place every kid wants to go: Disneyland.

Disney Parks awarded Garcia and his family a trip to Disneyland Resort and to cook with their chefs all of the fantastic food he’s made in the name of helping those with Type 1 diabetes.

“I’m going to be cooking birria ramen and I’m super excited to cook with the chef because he said he’s going to show me some of the skills that they use,” Enrrique said.

“I feel really happy that … it’s almost like he’s getting rewarded for all of things that he’s gone through,” Suki said.

Enrrique’s Disneyland experience will be a part of Christmas morning parade special on ABC that day.

The “Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade” will air Dec. 25, from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Pacific time, on ABC. It will then stream the following day on Hulu and Disney+.