Chula Vista announces reopening date for Harborside Park

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The city of Chula Vista has announced a reopening date for Harborside Park more than two years after it closed due to homeless encampments and reports of drug use and prostitution.

The plan is for the park to reopen on Monday, Dec. 16.

On Tuesday, the city held a meeting for the community, announcing the re-grand opening date and updating families about the improvements made at the park since it closed.

The park now has a permanent fence, and once it reopens, it will have a ranger station with improved lighting and security.

In Phase 1 of reopening, families will have access to a walking trail, a multi-purpose grass area, a skate park, and resurfaced basketball courts. The park's bathrooms have also been renovated.

The city will also offer recreational programming for families, including sports, dance, and science and art activities.

During the meeting, families heard from park rangers and the police who will patrol the park.

The park will open with limited hours during phase 1, but the city plans to expand those hours in the future.

Phase 1 Park Operating hours:

Monday – Thursday 3-7 p.m.

Friday 2-7 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday 10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.