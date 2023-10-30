CHP responds to single-vehicle crash in Bonita that left 2 dead

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The California Highway Patrol says two people died in a crash on State Route 54 in Bonita early Sunday morning.

According to officers, a 52-year-old Chula Vista man was driving a black Nissan 370z quickly on State Route 54 westbound, near Woodman Drive.

CHP says "for reasons under investigation," the driver veered to the right and hit a raised curb and guardrail, forcing the Nissan to flip as it went down a steep ravine.

Both the driver and the male passenger were pronounced dead at the scene, the press release states.

CHP closed the Woodman Drive on-ramp to SR-54 westbound as it investigated the crash.

"It is unknown if alcohol/or drugs were a factor in this crash. A toxicology report is pending through the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s office," the release said.

An investigation is underway into the cause of the crash and the sequence of events that led to it. If you witnessed this crash and have information for CHP, reach out to its San Diego Area office at 858-293-6000.

CHP will release the names of the people who died after their next of kin are notified.