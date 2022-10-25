Champions for Health hosts flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Montgomery High

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As the winter months approach concern is growing from medical professionals about the increase in respiratory illnesses in our county. Doctors are urging people to get their flu and COVID-19 boosters early.

Monday, the non-profit Champions for Health hosted a free vaccine clinic at Montgomery High School in the South Bay.

One family walked in and got shots for their entire family, booster shots for mom and dad and their older son, and a flu shot for their 4-year-old.

The parents tell ABC 10News they feel a sense of added responsibility, both are teachers in the South Bay and the mom is a surrogate, expecting a baby.

The clinic comes as doctors warn of a severe flu season, and as local high schools around the county see outbreaks of other respiratory illnesses.

Heading into the winter months historically has meant an increase in people getting sick as activities are moved indoors.

Champions for Health offers the vaccines free of charge, with no need to register or have proof of insurance.

The family was in and out in 15 minutes.

For more information on future vaccine clinics, click here.

