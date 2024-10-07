CBP San Diego seized 10,000 pounds of narcotics in August worth $21M

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - More than 10,000 pounds of narcotics worth more than $21 million were seized throughout the month of August by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials within the agency's San Diego field office, it was announced Monday.

Officers working at ports of entry in both San Diego and Imperial counties seized 9,525 pounds of methamphetamine, 968 pounds of cocaine, 298 pounds of fentanyl, and 36 pounds of heroin in August, according to CBP. The drugs were located during 108 separate contacts, CBP said.

CBP officials said the seizures were part of Operation Apollo, a multi-agency law enforcement operation largely targeting the smuggling of fentanyl into the United States.

That operation also led to widely publicized drug seizures earlier this year in San Diego that included a truck carrying more than $5 million worth of methamphetamine, which officials said was wrapped in paper intended to disguise the drug packages as watermelons.

Sidney K. Aki, CBP San Diego's director of field operations, said the seizures represented "our successful efforts in employing a multi-faceted approach to dismantle transnational criminal organizations. By utilizing cutting-edge technology and fostering vital partnerships, we are enhancing our capabilities to disrupt drug smuggling operations and prevent narcotics from entering our communities."

