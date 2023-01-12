CBP: Live toucans found stuffed inside purse at Otay Mesa Port of Entry

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Border patrol officers say they made a surprising discovery after finding two live toucans hidden in someone’s purse at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in late December.

The smuggling attempt happened on Monday, Dec. 26 around 4 p.m. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, officers came across a 35-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman who were traveling together in a 2015 Toyota Camry.

While officers inspected the car, a CBP agriculture specialist found the toucans wrapped in stockings inside the woman’s purse.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection

“Smuggling live animals, especially endangered species, is a serious offense and this significant seizure demonstrates the lengths a smuggler will go for their own financial gain,” said Jenifer De La O, CBP Director of Field Operations in San Diego.

“Our officers and agriculture specialists work hard every day to stop these horrible acts and protect our wildlife species for future generations to enjoy.”

CBP says the couple was detained for the smuggling attempt and they were turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigators, and Fish and Wildlife Services for further processing.

The toucans were placed in a secure and safe area after being recovered by border patrol officers. Authorities say they will remain in quarantine for veterinarian examination and proper disposition. The Camry was also seized.