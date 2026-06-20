Brush fire threatens Bay Terraces homes

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Firefighters made quick work of a brush fire that broke out Saturday morning in Bay Terraces and immediately threatened homes, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 1600 block of Olamar Way at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday, where they came upon a 30-foot-by-30-foot vegetation fire burning in heavy fuels with a medium rate of spread, according to Watchduty.

Homes above the fire on Sherbrooke Street were under immediate threat, prompting a first alarm response and firefighting helicopters.

Firefighters put out the fire within minutes, limiting the size to less than one acre. No injuries or damaged structures were reported.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.