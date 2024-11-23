Brush fire scorches Otay Mountain Wilderness area

(KGTV) — A brush fire with the potential to burn 200 acres ignited Saturday in the Otay Mountain Wilderness area, according to Cal Fire.

The agency said they were dispatched to the scene just after 2 p.m. Saturday. So far, no evacuations have been issued.

The fire has so far scorched 10 to 15 acres with the potential for 200 acres, the agency added.



#Border77Fire [update] The fire is now approximately 20 acres with a potential for 200 acres. — CAL FIRE/San Diego County Fire (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) November 23, 2024

