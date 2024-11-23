Watch Now
Brush fire scorches Otay Mountain Wilderness area

(KGTV) — A brush fire with the potential to burn 200 acres ignited Saturday in the Otay Mountain Wilderness area, according to Cal Fire.

The agency said they were dispatched to the scene just after 2 p.m. Saturday. So far, no evacuations have been issued.

The fire has so far scorched 10 to 15 acres with the potential for 200 acres, the agency added.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

