Border Patrol rescues dehydrated siblings trying to cross border in Otay Mountain Wilderness

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Two siblings from Mexico attempting to cross the border illegally had to be rescued from the Otay Mountain Wilderness area after suffering from severe dehydration, according to Border Patrol.

Border Patrol agents from the Brownfield station found a 16-year-old boy who was severely dehydrated around 4 p.m. Wednesday, east of the Otay Mesa Port of Entry. He was immediately taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

At the hospital, the teen informed agents that he had left his 12-year-old sister behind on the trail because she was also dehydrated and could no longer walk.

Border Patrol deployed a helicopter to search for the young girl. Once located, she was flown out of the wilderness area to receive medical attention.

Officials said Border Patrol will process both siblings after they are released from medical care.

A heat advisory was active at the time the siblings tried to enter the country. Record highs were seen for several areas on Thursday.