Border patrol agents report 2 recent shooting near San Ysidro port of entry

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Border Patrol agents stationed at the San Ysidro port of entry have reported two shootings that happened recently nearby the U.S.-Mexico border.

According to the press release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the most recent shooting happened around 9 p.m. Monday, May 15, just yards north of the border. Agents were giving medical attention to a 4-year-old boy about a half mile east of the San Ysidro port of entry when they heard the gunfire.

"Agents reported hearing both the impact and ricochet of gunshots off the secondary border barrier just north of their location," the release states.

Agents told everyone in the area, including the boy and first responders giving him attention, to take cover. CBP dispatched a helicopter to provide air cover as it sent members of its special response team. Border Patrol also requested help from Mexican law enforcement, since agents determined the shots were fired from south of the border.

The press release says a person entering the country illegally had dropped the boy from the primary border wall.

Border Patrol did not report any injuries in this shooting.

The press release says the first shooting happened Saturday, May 13, as Border Patrol agents patrolled in the San Ysidro Mountains. A Border Patrol supervisor told dispatch around 8:30 p.m. that someone was shooting at him.

The supervisor reported the gunfire came from the southwest, and Border Patrol's air assets confirmed there were several people in his vicinity just south of the border. Surveillance cameras also showed several people in the same spot, and one of them appeared to be carrying a rifle, according to Border Patrol.

No injuries were reported in this shooting either, per Border Patrol.

San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Aaron M. Heitke says violence at the border is a significant threat to public safety and his agents.

"This is another example of the inherent dangers that agents face every day.” said Heitke. “We are taking these events very seriously and are working with law enforcement partners in the U.S. and Mexico to identify the source of the gunfire.”

Both countries are investigating the shootings and working to identify the suspects of these separate incidents. More agents are patrolling the San Ysidro area as well.

If you have any information for Border Patrol about these shootings, reach out to the San Diego Sector intelligence center at 619-216-4180.

San Diego County District 5 Supervisor Jim Desmond says he's deeply alarmed about the violence at the border, and he feels the federal government did not adequately prepare the San Diego region for Title 42's expiration.