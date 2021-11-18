Border Patrol agent involved in shooting at Otay Mountain

(KGTV) — Multiple agencies are investigating after a Border Patrol agent was involved in a shooting at Otay Mountain Wednesday.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, agents contacted a 29-year-old man in a remote area of the mountain around 7 a.m. Wednesday.

“The man had no clothes on and threw rocks at the agent striking him multiple times including in the head,” the department said.

During the confrontation, the agent “discharged his firearm, but the suspect was not struck.”

The suspect was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries and taken into custody. The agent was also taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The sheriff’s department as well as the FBI and US Customs and Border Protection are conducting parallel investigations, according to the department.

