Border Fire breaks out near Tecate Port of Entry

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — CAL FIRE San Diego crews responded Thursday to a brush fire that ignited near the Tecate Port of Entry.

The fire was reported near Tecate Mission Road, just west of Tecate Port of Entry, according to the fire agency. Crews said, as of 4 p.m., the Border Fire had scorched 60 acres and was 5% contained, though its forward progress had been stopped. One outbuilding was destroyed.

An evacuation warning was issued for the nearby Tecate community and a temporary evacuation point had been set up at Potrero Elementary School.

CAL FIRE said the cause appeared to be an electrical failure due to downed power lines in Mexico, along the border fence. That sparked vegetation that quickly spread to the U.S. side of the border, the agency added.

Crews were expected to remain at the scene to mop up the area.