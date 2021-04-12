Border agents arrest 'top target' for smuggling at Chula Vista motel

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego-area Border Patrol agents have arrested a man believed to be behind several human smuggling events in the county.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the 43-year-old Mexican national was a "top target" in the region and had orchestrated smuggling incidents throughout San Diego County.

On Thursday, April 8, U.S. Border Patrol agents were conducting surveillance at a Chula Vista motel when just after 6 a.m., agents saw three men leave a motel room and enter a Chevrolet Suburban SUV connected to the 43-year-old Mexican national. Agents identified one of the men as that suspect, though he was not publicly identified by CBP.

Agents followed the SUV as it left the motel and conducted a vehicle stop. After questioning the occupants, they arrested the suspect and five Mexican nationals. CBP said all of them were in the country illegally.

CBP said the arrests led to the arrests of two more Mexican nationals at the motel, who were also in the country illegally.

Currently, three of those arrested are being held in federal custody and face human smuggling charges. The other five were taken to a nearby Border Patrol station for processing.