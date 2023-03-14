Watch Now
Body found along US-Mexico border

Friendship Park lines the U.S.-Mexico border.
Posted at 4:53 PM, Mar 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-14 19:54:20-04

(KGTV) — Authorities are investigating after a body was found along the US-Mexico border Tuesday afternoon, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The department said a good Samaritan spotted the body just before 12:30 pm near Friendship Park and Monument Road. The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is also responding to the scene.

At this time, details surrounding the recovery are unclear.

This is a developing story. 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

