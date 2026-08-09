Biker killed in crash with pickup truck in Otay Mesa West

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash with a pickup truck in the Otay Mesa West community of San Diego, authorities said Sunday.

The crash occurred about 5:05 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Palm and Norstad avenues, the San Diego Police Department reported.

The 43-year-old motorcyclist going southbound on Norstad Avenue ran a red light and was broadsided by a 2010 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck that was going westbound on Palm Avenue.

The motorcyclist, who was ejected from his bike, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Drunken driving was not a factor in the crash, police said.

Anyone with any information regarding the crash was urged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.