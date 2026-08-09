Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
5  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsSouth Bay News

Actions

Biker killed in crash with pickup truck in Otay Mesa West

San Diego police cruiser suv
FILE
San Diego police cruiser suv
Posted

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash with a pickup truck in the Otay Mesa West community of San Diego, authorities said Sunday.

The crash occurred about 5:05 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Palm and Norstad avenues, the San Diego Police Department reported.

The 43-year-old motorcyclist going southbound on Norstad Avenue ran a red light and was broadsided by a 2010 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck that was going westbound on Palm Avenue.

The motorcyclist, who was ejected from his bike, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Drunken driving was not a factor in the crash, police said.

Anyone with any information regarding the crash was urged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

FIND A DONATION LOCATION

FIND A DONATION LOCATION