'Beyond the kale of duty': Border Patrol seizes $38M of meth hidden in shipment of greens

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection says its officers went "above and beyond the kale of duty" when they recently seized $38 million worth of methamphetamine hidden in a shipment of greens.

According to CBP's press release, officers at the Otay Mesa Cargo Facility stopped a 34-year-old man driving a tractor-trailer containing a shipment of kale at around 12:10 p.m. Saturday. Officers called for a deeper examination after the initial inspection.

"A non-intrusive inspection of the tractor-trailer was conducted, and irregularities were observed within the commodities," the press release says. "A CBP officer conducted a thorough examination of the shipment and discovered packages concealed within the kale."

Officers found 268 packages concealed inside the kale shipment. They confirmed the narcotics were methamphetamine after conducting a test. A total of 5,788 pounds were seized, translating to an estimated street value of $38 million, according to CBP.

Rosa Hernandez, the port director for the Otay Mesa Port of Entry, says the officers' collaborative effort helps them achieve a common goal.

"Our officers exemplify this every day as they dedicate themselves to protecting and serving their communities with unwavering commitment and outstanding work," she says.

Officers detained the driver for the alleged narcotic smuggling attempt, and he was turned over to the Depatement of Homeland Security for further investigation.

CBP seized the tractor-trailer and drugs.