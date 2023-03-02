Authorities seek public help in unsolved murder in National City

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (CNS) - Authorities sought public help today for information helping find the people responsible for a killing that took place 20 years ago in National City.

Just after 7 p.m. Dec. 28, 2002, authorities responded to a call of shots fired at 303 Mann Ave. When officers arrived, Cynthia ''Denise'' Peppers, 39, was found dead

at the scene with a gunshot wound to her face, according to authorities.

As Peppers, a mother of four, attempted to bring groceries into her house, two people pulled up in a vehicle and fired multiple shots at three gang members who were standing near Peppers, according to police.

The suspects and victims were rival gangs, according to officials. Both suspect vehicles drove away from the area, and the three gang members who were standing near Peppers suffered gunshot wounds but survived their injuries, authorities said.

The suspected vehicles were described by witnesses as being a red or orange colored Nissan 280 or 300ZX and a gray Honda Accord or Acura hatchback.

Both vehicles were occupied by four to six males, police reported. Anyone with information about this murder is urged to call the San Diego County District Attorney's Office at 619-531-4277 or the Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.