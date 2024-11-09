Thefts of metal vases from Bonita cemetery worth $1,000 each under investigation

BONITA, Calif. (KGTV) - An investigation is ongoing after several metal vases were stolen from a cemetery in Bonita.

It happened at Glen Abbey Memorial Park & Mortuary. Each vase is worth about $1,000, and the San Diego Sheriff's Office has not yet found any suspects.

"It's just a shame that people would come on sacred ground to do something like this," said Kelly Colvin, who spent his Friday afternoon cleaning up his father and mother-in-law's headstones.

He and his neighbor, Frank, scrubbed and put together flower arrangements to spruce up the memorials.

"Put salt and vinegar on and let it sit for a while, and it gets the patina off the brass, and after that, you scrub it off, and you take distilled water and wash it off, and it really makes the brass pop," said Colvin.

Before these recent thefts, Colvin said he's experienced some, too, specifically with mementos like crosses and flowers, along with other items.

"You know the monetary value adds up over time," said Colvin. "You just keep replacing it, and you just keep doing it because of the love of your family."

The Imperial Beach Sheriff's Substation said the thefts have been happening since mid-October.

Glen Abbey Memorial Park & Mortuary sent ABC 10 a statement which said:

"We take safety and security very seriously and routinely evaluate the security needs of the cemetery. However, cemeteries, by their nature, are open to the public. We have filed a police report and are working closely with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office. It saddens us that thieves are preying on cemeteries and gravesites to commit these crimes. The Sheriff's department has advised us to emphasize that the families are the victims in these incidents. We strongly encourage families to report the thefts directly to local authorities, as this is the most effective way to support ongoing investigations and help protect other families in the park.

As we have reached out to various scrap metal dealers, we hope they will continue supporting us in this partnership by remaining vigilant for anyone attempting to sell bronze vases from cemetery property. We encourage them to promptly contact local law enforcement to report any suspicious activity."

As for Colvin, he said these thefts take away from the moment to honor his family.

"It puts a stain on it," said Colvin. "You know, without any thought of who they're taking it from or any care or concern or whatever."

The sheriff's office has not identified anyone connected to the thefts.

If you are a victim, file a crime report with the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.