Arrests made after Imperial Beach man's body found in Jamul

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – Two people were arrested in connection to the death of a 40-year-old Imperial Beach man.

On April 7, Jesse Valdez was reported missing by his family to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office when he had yet to return home or contact his family after several days, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

During their investigation, SDCD learned foul play may have been involved in Valdez's disappearance and that he had possibly been murdered at a Chula Vista hotel.

On April 18, the sheriff's department contacted CVPD about their suspicious missing person investigation. Based on the evidence and information gathered by officers, they learned that Valdez had been murdered at the Red Roof Inn Hotel at 394 Broadway in Chula Vista and that the suspects had removed his body from the hotel.

The suspect, who the victim knew, was identified as 34-year-old Jorge Rodriguez of Chula Vista, according to CVPD. Rodriguez was already in custody for another unrelated charge. He was rebooked on April 20 and charged with murder.

A second suspect, identified as 36-year-old Ally Mistone, was also arrested.

On April 22, a body was found in a rural area of Jamul. On Monday, the Medical Examiner identified that body as Valdez.

Police have notified his family.

Investigators are still looking for witnesses and gathering information on the case. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or submit a tip via P3tips (online or mobile application) p3tips.com if they wish to remain anonymous.