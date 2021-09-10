Arrest made in fatal July stabbing at Otay Mesa West home

OTAY MESA, Calif. (KGTV) — San Diego Police announced that an arrest has been made in the fatal stabbing of a man in an Otay Mesa West home last July.

Police said on July 8, just before 3:30 a.m., 38-year-old David Earl Jones was found inside a home at 3200 Caminito Quixote with traumatic injuries to his torso. SDPD said medical personnel at the scene pronounced him dead minutes later.

During the investigation into Jones' death, officers determined he had been stabbed inside the home.

Thursday morning, police said 46-year-old Amanda Rosales was arrested as she left her Spring Valley residence. Police said Rosales and Jones were in an intimate relationship and lived together at the Otay Mesa West home when Jones was stabbed to death.

No further details in the stabbing were released by police.

She has been booked into San Diego County jail and charged with murder.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.