Armed suspect robs San Ysidro 7-Eleven

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (KGTV) – The San Diego Police Department is searching for an armed man who robbed a 7-Eleven in San Ysidro early Saturday morning.

At 2:13 a.m., officers were called to the 4200 block of Beyer Boulevard, where they learned that a suspect had entered the store, pulled out a black and silver semi-auto handgun and demanded money from the clerk, SDPD said. The suspect then left the store and was last seen running southbound through the parking lot.

Police said the suspect is described as being in his 20s, approximately 5 feet 8 inches to 6 feet tall, with a thin build. He was wearing a blue medical mask and a black tracksuit.

No one was injured during the incident.

Detectives from the department’s robbery division are handling the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 619-531-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

