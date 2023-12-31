Anaheim woman dies in Chula Vista crash

CHULA VISTA (KGTV) — A 60-year-old woman from Anaheim died Saturday morning following a crash on the southbound I-805 in Chula Vista.

Authorities responded to a solo vehicle accident near East Naples Street around 10 a.m. on Saturday. CHP said the driver of a gray Nissan Xterra lost control of the car and crashed into a concrete wall, causing the vehicle to fall off the bridge onto East Naples Street.

The female driver was pronounced dead at the scene. A male passenger was transported to a local hospital with significant injuries.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and it is unknown if alcohol/and or drugs were a factor. The driver's identity is being withheld at this time to notify the family.