90 unwanted guns traded in for gift cards in Chula Vista

Charlie Riedel/AP
In this photo taken Friday, Dec. 21, 2108, handguns for sale are lined up in a display case at Frontier Justice in Lee's Summit, Mo. The suburban Kansas City gun store is courting women with department-store touches such as a scent machine and a high-end women’s fashion boutique. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 6:32 PM, Oct 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-22 21:33:55-04

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - A total of 90 unwanted firearms were turned in by the public Saturday during a Guns for Gift Cards event in the South Bay.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department event was held at the South Bay Courthouse parking lot in the 500 block of Third Avenue in Chula Vista.

Individuals received a $100 gift card for handguns, rifles and shotguns and a $200 gift card for assault weapons.

All weapons collected will be processed and any firearms coming back as being involved in a crime will be followed up with the appropriate law enforcement agency. If any guns are found to be stolen, the original owners will be contacted. All remaining weapons will be destroyed, sheriff's officials said.

The public can turn in their unwanted weapons at any sheriff's station or substation. Participants were asked to keep the gun in the trunk of their car and await further instructions from a deputy.

