6 arrested in Imperial Beach after 4 swim around border wall, Border Patrol says

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Six people were arrested in Imperial Beach on Sunday after border officials said four of them swam around the border wall into the U.S.

Border Patrol agents said the four people were spotted by an agent just after 6 a.m. near Seacoast Drive and Admiralty Way as they were walking along the beach. Each person was wearing a torn wetsuit and not carrying any equipment, like a surfboard, Border Patrol (USBP) said.

When the agent approached the group, they fled, USBP says. The agent was able to apprehend one of the four people, a 17-year-old Mexican national. As more agents arrived, they reported seeing the other three men getting into a GMC Acadia SUV.

USBP conducted a vehicle stop and the driver attempted to flee the area but was caught.

USBP said the driver, front-seat passenger, and three men who they picked up were all Mexican nationals in the U.S. illegally. They and the 17-year-old were taken to a nearby USBP station for processing.

The driver and front-seat passenger were charged with smuggling.

"As a constant reminder to the public, if you see something out of the ordinary near the coast, don’t hesitate to call authorities," said Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke. "Attempting to swim around the border wall is very dangerous, especially in the thick fog that was present that morning, yet callous smugglers continue to guide people on this dangerous course."