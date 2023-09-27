$5M worth of marijuana seized from tractor-trailer at U.S.-Mexico border

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection says its officers seized $5 million worth of marijuana hidden in a tractor-trailer trying to cross the U.S.-Mexico border on Friday.

According to the press release, a 46-year-old Mexican man drove up to the Otay Mesa Port of Entry's cargo facility a little before 3 p.m. on Sept. 22. CBP says the tractor-trailer was carrying a shipment of abrasive cutting wheels, and a CBP officer referred the driver and 18-wheeler for further examination.

Officers used "non-intrusive inspection technology" to screen the vehicle in the examination area, and the screening showed anomalies that led CBP to conduct a more thorough inspection of the trailer.

During the ensuing inspection, officers discovered 102 packages concealed within the abrasive cutting wheels shipment.

Officers tested the contents of those packages and confirmed it was marijuana. CBP says a total of 2,573.38 pounds of narcotics was seized from the shipment.

"Even though we've noticed a decrease in the smuggling of marijuana, it remains illegal," Rosa Hernandez, the Otay Mesa Port Director, says. "This seizure highlights the constant evolving nature of the drug challenges our officers encounter daily."

CBP turned the driver over to Homeland Security for processing. Officers estimated the street value of the drugs to be $5.1 million.