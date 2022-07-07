CHULA VISTA, Calif (KGTV) — Chula Vista Police are asking for the public’s help locating $58,000 worth of archery equipment stolen from students visiting California for an event.

According to the department, on May 21, student-athletes from Kentucky were visiting the South Bay city for an archery event.

The group was staying at a hotel near the 805 and Bonita Road when they locked all their gear in their van overnight and awoke to find everything missing.

“With limited means to replace their equipment, they were devastated,” the department said.

Police describe the equipment as Olympic athlete archery gear with some items containing logos of Kentucky Union College.

Anyone with information on the stolen items is asked to contact Detective Martinez at smartinez@chulavistapd.org or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

See the stolen items below: