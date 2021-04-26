500 vaccines available for eligible Sweetwater High students

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) -- National City is partnering with Sweetwater High School to offer eligible students the COVID-19 vaccine.

The city announced it has 500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine set aside for students 16-years-old and older.

The vaccine clinic is on Thursday, April 29 at the Sweetwater High School Campus and the shots will be administered by National City firefighters.

Students must have signed parent permission and a spot reserved ahead of time. The deadline to secure a vaccine is Monday, April 26 by 5 p.m.

National City Mayor, Alejandra Sotelo-Solis, says this partnership is part of the city's 100 day COVID-19 vaccination campaign, making sure the community has access to the vaccines.

The South Bay, which includes National City, has been the region hardest hit by COVID-19 in San Diego County.

Dr. Christian Ramers, an infectious disease specialist at Family Health Centers of San Diego tells ABC 10News that children and teens getting vaccinated play a big role in getting the community to heard immunity.

Dr. Ramers applauded National City's partnership to get the vaccines to eligible teenagers on campus.

Mayor Sotelo-Solis says all Sweetwater High School Parents received an email with a link to sign up for the vaccine.