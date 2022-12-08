$3M worth of meth concealed with carrots, Border Patrol says

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — More than $3 million worth of methamphetamine was discovered in a shipment of carrots at the Otay Mesa Cargo Facility in San Diego, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection press release.

Border patrol agents found the concealed drugs at around 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 1 as a 43-year-old truck driver tried to enter the country from Mexico. The driver had a valid border crossing card and was flagged for further examination, along with the vehicle and shipment, the release says.

During the inspection, a CBP K-9 screened the shipment and alerted officers that drugs were within the pallets of carrots.

CBP officers found a total of 628 packages concealed within the shipment of carrots, the release says.

"The narcotics were tested and identified as methamphetamine with a combined weight of approximately 1,435.19 pounds, and an estimated street value of $3,013,899," according to CBP.

Otay Mesa Port Director Rosa Hernandez says narcotic interceptions like this are a crucial part of maintaining security at the border.

“Our officers will continue to remain vigilant working hard to detect these smuggling techniques, stopping the negative impact that narcotics have, while also preventing the proceeds from funding transnational criminal organizations,” Hernandez says.

The driver was transferred into U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody for more processing after CBP officers seized the tractor, trailer and drugs.