3-year-old child killed in Chula Vista crash

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – A three-year-old child was killed in a crash in Chula Vista Saturday evening, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

At approximately 9:21 p.m., CVPD received a call from a person in a parking lot in the 800 block of Showroom Place. The caller reported a collision involving a child who had been struck by a car.

Officers arrived and attempted CPR, police said. Firefighters arrived and took the three-year-old to Rady’s Children’s Hospital, where the child died from their injuries.

The department's traffic bureau responded to investigate.

The 36-year-old driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. Police said drugs and alcohol were not believed to be a factor that contributed to the crash, and there is no indication that any other cars were involved.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has additional information is asked to call Chula Vista Police Department Traffic Bureau at 619-476-5320. They can also call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or submit a tip via P3tips (online or mobile application) if they wish to remain anonymous.

