3 shooting victims found on Otay Mesa trail near border

Posted at 11:19 AM, Sep 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-15 14:19:53-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The U.S. Border Patrol says its agents stumbled upon three victims of a shooting as they were monitoring the Otay Mountain Wilderness Thursday morning.

The people suffering from gunshot wounds were discovered around 8:20 a.m., and the agents from the Chula Vista station immediately requested emergency medical assistance, the Border Patrol says.

Cal Fire responded to the area of Alta Road and Otay Mountain Truck Trail at 8:35 a.m., and firefighters say all three victims were taken to Mercy Hospital for treatment.

CBP confirmed to 10News that this incident was not a Border Patrol involved shooting.

As of 10:45 a.m., officials did not provide information regarding the victims' condition.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 10News as our journalists work to gather the latest information.

