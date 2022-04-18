2 stabbed in fight at Egger Highlands Recreation Center, suspects sought

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Police are searching for suspects after two people were stabbed during a fight at a recreation center in San Diego's Egger Highland neighborhood Sunday evening.

According to the San Diego Police Department, the incident happened around 5:00 p.m. in the 1880 block of Coronado Avenue.

Police say two adults were playing handball when three or four men aggressively approached them. An altercation was sparked between the groups and it eventually led to a fight.

The people who were playing hardball were stabbed during the fight and the suspects fled the scene in a brown or grey van.

The victims were taken to a local hospital and they are expected to survive their injuries. Anyone with information is asked to call the police.