Cyclist rescued along Sweetwater River trail, CalFire says

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — CalFire San Diego says it rescued a cyclist nearby a Sweetwater River trail in Chula Vista Saturday morning.

According to CalFire spokesperson Thomas Shoots, the cyclist fell down in a remote area, between Sweetwater River and the north side of Mount Miguel, at around 11:05 a.m. Firefighters used a helicopter to hoist the cyclist out of the area and into a landing zone in a county yard near Highway 94.

CalFire says they were then taken to a hospital in the area via ambulance for treatment of moderate injuries.

There was another person who was with the cyclist, and they were uninjured, Shoots says.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department also responded to this scene. SDSD provided the helicopter used in the rescue.