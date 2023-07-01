2 people injured in stabbing at Otay Mesa West trolley station, police say

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says two people were injured in a stabbing at the Iris Avenue Trolley Station in Otay Mesa West Friday night.

According to police, officers responded to a call about a stabbing at the trolley station at around 9:34 p.m.

One victim was stabbed in the chest while they were on the platform, and another victim's hand was injured, according to SDPD.

One of the victims was taken to the hospital, but it's unclear at this point what condition they're in.

SDPD says it is working the scene and interviewing witnesses as it conducts its preliminary investigation.

Police did not provide a suspect description.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 10News as our team of journalists gathers the latest details.