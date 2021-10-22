Watch
19-year-old pleads guilty to manslaughter in fatal shooting at Imperial Beach

Posted at 5:33 PM, Oct 21, 2021
IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (CNS) — A 19-year-old man who fatally shot another young man in Imperial Beach last year pleaded guilty Thursday to voluntary manslaughter.

Johnathan Reibeling admitted to shooting 18-year-old Diego Rodriguez in the head on April 10, 2020. He's slated to be sentenced in December and could face up to 10 years in state prison.

Sheriff's officials said Rodriguez was dropped off about 12:45 a.m. at Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

He was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, according to Lt. Thomas Seiver of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Unit.

Reibeling was arrested the following day at a "crime scene" located at a home in the 400 block of Seventh Street in Imperial Beach.

The defendant, who previously faced a murder charge in the case, remains held without bail pending sentencing.

