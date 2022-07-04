180 drones to take flight over Imperial Beach pier for Fourth of July

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — While some San Diego cities are busy prepping their big firework displays, Imperial Beach is changing things up this year.

After a last-minute cancellation of their traditional display, the city is planning a high-tech drone show. On Monday night, 180 synchronized drones will take flight over the Imperial Beach pier.

“I think people will be fascinated by the designs that they see in the sky. I think they will think it’s pretty amazing what they are able to do with these drones,” said Andy Hall, City Manager, Imperial Beach.

Hall says they were determined to find a creative solution so families could still gather for the holiday.

“We had to pivot very quickly. It’ll be interesting to see how many people want to come and try something new,” he said.

As an added perk, he says the drones are more environmentally-friendly than fireworks with less noise, smoke, and debris.

The company behind the show, Verge Aero, as performed large-scale shows in Vail, Colorado, Lake Tahoe and Las Vegas to name a few. They were also featured on America’s Got Talent.

“I think definitely the little ones are going to love it the best. Usually, after the show we have tons of kids running up to us asking about it,” said Owen Schneider, Chief Pilot, Verge Aero.

Schneider says their team has been working on creating something unique just for San Diego.

“Flying out over the pier is a really awesome experience and we’re really excited to bring it to San Diego," he said.

The show will kick off at 7:30 p.m. with live music and the drones will take flight once the sun goes down on Monday.